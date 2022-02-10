CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $6.04 on Wednesday, reaching $104.79. 15,267,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,048,718. The company has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

