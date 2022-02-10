Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.540 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.740-$2.780 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of ROCK traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.03. 362,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.91. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $100.71. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,287 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

