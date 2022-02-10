ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $24.98 million and approximately $47,210.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,894.42 or 1.00200848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00069132 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.28 or 0.00258587 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015693 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00155541 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.68 or 0.00325710 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006370 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001263 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001440 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

