$47.48 Million in Sales Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report sales of $47.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.54 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,081.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $158.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.01 million to $164.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $241.42 million, with estimates ranging from $197.05 million to $283.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 35,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $440,019.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,744,000 after buying an additional 1,091,430 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,430.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after buying an additional 965,010 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2,898.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 746,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 722,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $11,208,000. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.66. 3,930,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,762,991. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.36. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.