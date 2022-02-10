Brokerages Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $236.23 Million

Brokerages expect that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will report $236.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $227.37 million. BankUnited reported sales of $226.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $974.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $940.38 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.64 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. State Street Corp increased its stake in BankUnited by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,659,000 after purchasing an additional 655,876 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BankUnited by 1,430.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 574,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 536,745 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at $22,740,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at $21,947,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at $13,698,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.97. 641,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 20.35%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

