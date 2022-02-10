Analysts Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to report $15.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.68 billion and the highest is $16.30 billion. Sysco reported sales of $11.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $65.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.57 billion to $66.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $69.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.95 billion to $70.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.
Sysco stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,061,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,389. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sysco (SYY)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.