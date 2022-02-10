Analysts Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to report $15.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.68 billion and the highest is $16.30 billion. Sysco reported sales of $11.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $65.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.57 billion to $66.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $69.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.95 billion to $70.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,061,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,389. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

