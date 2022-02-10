Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Reaches Market Cap of $5.23 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $41,296.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049262 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.46 or 0.07232869 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,768.30 or 0.99912939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00051445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00054123 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006423 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

