Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.250-$9.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.150-$8.150 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $353.97.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $6.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $286.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,383. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

