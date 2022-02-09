Aragon Court (ANJ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $65,869.00

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Aragon Court coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000657 BTC on exchanges. Aragon Court has a market capitalization of $37.04 million and $65,869.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aragon Court has traded up 28.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00041358 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00107877 BTC.

Aragon Court Coin Profile

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

