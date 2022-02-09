Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.63 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will post sales of $33.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.70 million and the highest is $35.00 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $35.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $145.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $150.27 million, with estimates ranging from $147.40 million to $155.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 30.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of BSRR stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 40,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,143. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

