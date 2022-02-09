$152.83 Million in Sales Expected for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will report sales of $152.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.60 million to $167.06 million. Viad reported sales of $27.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 447.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full year sales of $476.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.40 million to $490.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $972.66 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viad.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viad during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Viad by 119.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Viad by 30.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. bought a new position in Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Viad by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,814. The stock has a market cap of $825.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.90. Viad has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

