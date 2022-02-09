Zacks: Analysts Expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will report $60.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.35 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $58.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $239.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.33 million to $240.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $253.32 million, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $261.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Saul Centers.

BFS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

In other Saul Centers news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 3,828 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $203,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,163 shares of company stock worth $1,053,303. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

BFS stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $47.58. The company had a trading volume of 30,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,875. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 156.16%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

