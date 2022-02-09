Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Market Cap Achieves $10.52 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for $21.77 or 0.00049734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $10.52 million and $768,035.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.98 or 0.07249967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,764.86 or 0.99998534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00051439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00054217 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 483,440 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

