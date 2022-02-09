$103.97 Million in Sales Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report sales of $103.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.75 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $34.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 204.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $176.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.23 million to $179.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $229.23 million, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $362.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.58.

Shares of BPMC stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.00. 510,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.86. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.63.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,892. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.