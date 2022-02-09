Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce sales of $179.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.50 million. Repligen posted sales of $108.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $663.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.50 million to $665.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $801.68 million, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $860.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Repligen.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $5.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,378. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 93.89 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 1,982.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,754,000 after buying an additional 1,247,690 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $218,643,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after buying an additional 435,972 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 336.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,820,000 after buying an additional 343,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 2,372.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after buying an additional 305,838 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

