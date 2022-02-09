Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Issues Earnings Results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ENTA traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 416,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,143. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average of $65.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $102.00.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $1,167,711.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 16,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTA shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.