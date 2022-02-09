Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Issues Earnings Results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ ENTA traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 416,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,143. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average of $65.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $102.00.
In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $1,167,711.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTA shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.
About Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.