Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.120-$9.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.94 billion-$31.94 billion.

Shares of Fujitsu stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.39. 84,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93. Fujitsu has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fujitsu will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

