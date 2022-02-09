$1.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.09. PVH reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 621.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of $9.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

PVH stock traded up $4.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.08. 1,691,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PVH has a 1 year low of $89.33 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in PVH by 73.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

