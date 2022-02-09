Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sequans Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.
SQNS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.41. 61,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,788. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.83.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 358.8% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,523,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,518 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 4.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,352,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sequans Communications Company Profile
Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.
