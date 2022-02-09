Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

CVE has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

CVE traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $15.06. 10,467,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,034,596. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 2.80.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Cenovus Energy’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 40.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,243,000 after buying an additional 12,561,304 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,741,000 after buying an additional 8,634,770 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2,883.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,070,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833,197 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $61,167,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,381,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

