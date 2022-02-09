Reviewing Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Intersect ENT and Cerus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 0 3 0 0 2.00 Cerus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intersect ENT presently has a consensus target price of $28.28, indicating a potential upside of 3.38%. Given Intersect ENT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intersect ENT is more favorable than Cerus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Intersect ENT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Intersect ENT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Cerus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -85.02% -151.36% -30.93% Cerus -50.03% -65.94% -26.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intersect ENT and Cerus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $80.55 million 11.36 -$72.32 million ($2.68) -10.21 Cerus $91.92 million 10.46 -$59.86 million ($0.35) -15.94

Cerus has higher revenue and earnings than Intersect ENT. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intersect ENT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cerus beats Intersect ENT on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

