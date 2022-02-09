PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of CNXN stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.36. 68,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,562. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.66.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $134,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,304 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 152,809 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter valued at $4,044,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 47,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 32,726 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

