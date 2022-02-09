Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) to Repurchase $400.00 million in Stock

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

RDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

NYSE:RDN traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,284. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

