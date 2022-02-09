Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Purchases 19,521 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $247,526.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 17,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129,977.00 per share, with a total value of $2,283,175,982.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $272,480.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $277,644.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 18,231 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $237,549.93.

On Friday, January 28th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,365 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $264,948.65.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $254,400.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,840 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,499.20.

On Thursday, January 20th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $271,830.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 16,935 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $225,235.50.

On Friday, January 14th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 13,087 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $173,141.01.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,958. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RWAY shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Runway Growth Finance makes up approximately 0.2% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mariner Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of Runway Growth Finance as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

