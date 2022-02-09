Analysts Expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will report $20.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $9.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $72.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $163.50 million, with estimates ranging from $88.00 million to $239.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLMN. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 1,179.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 356,831 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 216,800 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 156,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.28. 1,776,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $456.07 million, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

