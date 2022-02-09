$51.97 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to announce $51.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.30 million and the lowest is $51.80 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $46.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $218.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $224.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $244.68 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $258.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFBC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

NASDAQ:PFBC traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.32. 63,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day moving average is $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.40. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $81.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.