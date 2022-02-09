NEXT Achieves Market Cap of $656,151.27 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEXT has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $656,151.27 and approximately $138.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.76 or 0.00313314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015471 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002009 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000599 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

