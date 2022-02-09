Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.560-$10.560 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.89 billion-$17.89 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

OTCMKTS SHECY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.53. The stock had a trading volume of 96,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,543. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.89. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

