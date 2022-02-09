Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells 1,375 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $46,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $44,632.50.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $48,262.50.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $54,931.25.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $137,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Herbert Virgin sold 15,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $750,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $44,921.25.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $34.15. 1,011,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,539. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $83.50. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 450.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 12.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 48.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

