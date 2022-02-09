LGCY Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $58,343.00 (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One LGCY Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $38.31 million and $58,343.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LGCY Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00041580 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00107883 BTC.

LGCY Network Profile

LGCY Network (LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LGCY Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LGCYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LGCY Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LGCY Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.