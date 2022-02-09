Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.80 Million

Analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce sales of $15.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $16.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $65.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $75.30 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $76.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Amundi bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,071,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 138,119 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 132,317 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 98,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 29,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,885. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

