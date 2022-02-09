Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$ EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.27.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.60. The company had a trading volume of 646,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,630. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a 52 week low of $128.36 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.65 and its 200 day moving average is $160.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

