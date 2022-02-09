Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ MLVF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. 2,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,272. Malvern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.58 million, a PE ratio of -1,680.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

