Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71), Briefing.com reports. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CVE traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,467,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,034,596. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 2.80. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $16.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVE. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cenovus Energy stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,446,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of Cenovus Energy worth $14,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

