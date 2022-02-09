Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. United Community Banks reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of UCBI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.10. 624,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,943. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in United Community Banks by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter worth about $1,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 34.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 99,926 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 19.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,552,000 after acquiring an additional 407,848 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

