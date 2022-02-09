Insider Selling: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells 1,765 Shares of Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

JBHT traded up $5.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,383. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.88 and a twelve month high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,724,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after buying an additional 599,765 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

