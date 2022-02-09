Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.62.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,876,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,622,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,568,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,889. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

