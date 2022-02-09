Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives $69.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.22.
Several analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,531,745. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,944,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,022,415. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.
