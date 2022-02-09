onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on ON. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get onsemi alerts:

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $2,717,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $6,301,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,682,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,425,476. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.75. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. onsemi’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.