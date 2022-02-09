AtromG8 (AG8) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. AtromG8 has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $7,462.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AtromG8 has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One AtromG8 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00049233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.39 or 0.07258290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,188.33 or 0.99779953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00051825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00054012 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006422 BTC.

About AtromG8

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com . AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

AtromG8 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AtromG8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AtromG8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

