BitcoiNote (BTCN) Price Tops $0.0075

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $100,508.44 and $7.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded up 45.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 13,350,248 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

