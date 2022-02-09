PieDAO DOUGH v2 Reaches Market Cap of $4.31 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $158,471.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00041580 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00107883 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

