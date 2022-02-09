Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Robert C. Murphy Sells 950,000 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SNAP traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.28. 66,799,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,962,016. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

