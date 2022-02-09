Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman Sells 30,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $2,220,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $2,821,500.00.

On Monday, December 6th, William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $4,717,800.00.

Shares of NARI traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.09. 249,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,781. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.23 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.80. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NARI. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 48.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 428.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

