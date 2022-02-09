Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Sells 8,710 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $703,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NBIX stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,228. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $119.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.87.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.