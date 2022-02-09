Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Posts Earnings Results

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.02. 14,363,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35. Mandiant has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

In other news, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNDT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mandiant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

