V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.85 billion-$11.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.95 billion.

VFC traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $64.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,098,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,301. V.F. has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.01. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VFC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair cut shares of V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of V.F. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.63.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.