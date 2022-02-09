-$0.41 EPS Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KALA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of KALA stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 493,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,418. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.35. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $9.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

