$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) will post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. Advanced Drainage Systems reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 265.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.91 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Drainage Systems.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on WMS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

NYSE:WMS traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $119.48. The stock had a trading volume of 479,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $93.66 and a 1 year high of $138.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 19,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $2,525,403.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,431,148 shares of company stock valued at $180,272,561. 14.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $156,123,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,307,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,416,000 after buying an additional 306,883 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 383,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,670,000 after buying an additional 284,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,036,000 after buying an additional 273,343 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

