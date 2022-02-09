Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASBFY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($39.22) to GBX 2,700 ($36.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Associated British Foods stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.61. 29,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.4151 dividend. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

