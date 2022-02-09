Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ASBFY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($39.22) to GBX 2,700 ($36.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.
Shares of Associated British Foods stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.61. 29,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84.
About Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.
